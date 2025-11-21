Guggenheim Cuts Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $172.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $175.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.68.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.8%

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $128.95 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $112.88 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.81). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 469.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

