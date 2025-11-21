3i Group (LON:III) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,200 and last traded at GBX 3,265, with a volume of 69328500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,297.

III has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 4,600 to GBX 4,300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3i Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,600.

3i Group Trading Down 0.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,098.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,103.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 3.25.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 EPS for the quarter. 3i Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 96.45%. Equities analysts predict that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jasi Halai purchased 7,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,392 per share, for a total transaction of £259,657.60. Also, insider Simon Borrows purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,367 per share, for a total transaction of £1,010,100. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,662 shares of company stock worth $277,490,407. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

