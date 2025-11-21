Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR Stock Holdings Decreased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 30.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,744,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,626,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,507,839,000 after buying an additional 3,230,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 112.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,296,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,172,000 after buying an additional 2,277,694 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 465.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,644,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,247,000 after buying an additional 2,177,302 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,303,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,137,000 after buying an additional 1,134,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.3%

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Northcoast Research cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $78.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

