Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Trading Down 11.5% – Time to Sell?

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) was down 11.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 206 and last traded at GBX 206.72. Approximately 6,151,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 2,020,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ithaca Energy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 145 to GBX 220 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 price target on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 210.

The stock has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 179.21.

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

