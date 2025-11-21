Michael Clawson Buys 5,000 Shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Clawson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 37,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. This represents a 15.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SMPL stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 7.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Simply Good Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,194,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,160,000 after purchasing an additional 134,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,288,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,443,000 after buying an additional 346,395 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,195,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,703,000 after buying an additional 649,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,645,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,169,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 16.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,520,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,390,000 after acquiring an additional 486,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

