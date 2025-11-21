BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Receives “Hold” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

NYSE BRBR opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,312,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,944,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,269,000 after buying an additional 2,689,664 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,777,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 418.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,248,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,455,000 after buying an additional 1,814,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

