Roth Capital Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Powell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 20th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Powell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $13.71 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Powell Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.08 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Powell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Powell Industries stock opened at $294.35 on Friday. Powell Industries has a one year low of $146.02 and a one year high of $413.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.12 and a 200 day moving average of $256.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.46. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.22%.The firm had revenue of $297.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 7.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $955,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,618. This trade represents a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Birchall sold 3,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $780,090.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,201. The trade was a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 42.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,314,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,475,000 after purchasing an additional 686,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 697,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,479,000 after buying an additional 244,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,100,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,102,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

