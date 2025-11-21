Q2 EPS Estimate for Seagate Technology Increased by Analyst

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Seagate Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.24 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $14.16 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $18.05 EPS.

STX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.41.

Shares of STX stock opened at $240.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $297.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,441,729,000 after purchasing an additional 769,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,607,321,000 after buying an additional 2,161,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,276,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,196,420,000 after acquiring an additional 274,913 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,187,621,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,567,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $656,066,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,070. This trade represents a 33.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total value of $15,404,628.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 56,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,052,511.88. This represents a 48.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,261 shares of company stock worth $34,210,708. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

