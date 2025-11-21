Zacks Research Expects Higher Earnings for Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $655.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 19.64%.Range Resources’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RRC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on RRC

Range Resources Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE:RRC opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.50. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 1,464.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.