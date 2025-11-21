Steven Yi Sells 8,000 Shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $93,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,975,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,867.60. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 17th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $98,480.00.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $751.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

MediaAlpha last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 71.02% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The company had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. MediaAlpha has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MediaAlpha from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 price objective on MediaAlpha in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 18.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 557,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 85,581 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 21.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth approximately $895,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $4,675,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

