Steven Yi Sells 8,000 Shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $93,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,975,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,867.60. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 17th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $98,480.00.
MediaAlpha Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of MAX stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $751.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $13.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 price objective on MediaAlpha in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAX
Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 18.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 557,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 85,581 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 21.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth approximately $895,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $4,675,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.
About MediaAlpha
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MediaAlpha
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.