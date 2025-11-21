Konstantinos Xynos Sells 7,248 Shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $65,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 139,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,133.50. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Replimune Group Price Performance

REPL stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $706.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REPL shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wedbush upgraded Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 3,638.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 582.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 99.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

