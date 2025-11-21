MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MP. Daiwa America raised shares of MP Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MP Materials from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Shares of MP stock opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 8.05. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.88 and a beta of 2.26.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 50.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $10,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 248,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $15,863,526.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,369,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,786,806.90. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 418,411 shares of company stock valued at $27,820,926 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 420.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 168.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 132.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in MP Materials by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

