What is Barrington Research’s Forecast for DLB Q1 Earnings?

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $307.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.76 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 166.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 87.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $1,721,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,901,110.75. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.75%.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.