ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $129.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceTitan from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceTitan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.73.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan Price Performance

Shares of TTAN stock opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77. ServiceTitan has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $131.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.03.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $242.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.58 million. ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 26.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,508,187.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $49,854.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,089,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,408,927.35. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,121,690 shares of company stock worth $126,740,332. Corporate insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceTitan

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTAN. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the third quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 161.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the second quarter valued at $79,000.

About ServiceTitan

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.