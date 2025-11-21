William Blair Comments on El Pollo Loco Q1 Earnings

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for El Pollo Loco in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $301.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $13.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 85.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 27.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

