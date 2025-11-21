What is Greenridge Global’s Forecast for FSI Q1 Earnings?

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Greenridge Global reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Flexible Solutions International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FSI. Zacks Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Singular Research upgraded Flexible Solutions International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.26. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flexible Solutions International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

