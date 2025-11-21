JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 7,356,077 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,806,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,356,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Howmet Aerospace worth $5,920,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Howmet Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.93.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $198.15 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.04 and a fifty-two week high of $211.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.36. The stock has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

