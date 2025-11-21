JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,920,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.54% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $4,240,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average is $71.59. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $76.24.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.