IDEX Corporation $IEX Shares Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of IDEX worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,050,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,007,000 after purchasing an additional 831,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1,232.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,182,000 after purchasing an additional 450,704 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its stake in IDEX by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,525 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in IDEX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,249,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,849,000 after purchasing an additional 236,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in IDEX by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 493,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,635,000 after purchasing an additional 219,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $162.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.13. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.86. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. IDEX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on IEX. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

