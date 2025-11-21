Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF $EWS

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

EWS opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $848.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

