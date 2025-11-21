Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 5,865 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $476.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $485.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.79.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $412.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.53.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

