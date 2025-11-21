Prudential PLC Lowers Stake in Waters Corporation $WAT

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Waters by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Waters by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAT. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price objective on Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.57.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $378.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Waters Corporation has a 12-month low of $275.05 and a 12-month high of $423.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.96 and a 200 day moving average of $328.58.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

