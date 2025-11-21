Prudential PLC Decreases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,215 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $83.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.