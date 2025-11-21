Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Cinemark Holdings Inc $CNK

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 242.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Cinemark by 2,790.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

Cinemark Stock Down 3.6%

CNK opened at $29.02 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Cinemark had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The company had revenue of $857.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.62%.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

