Prudential PLC Acquires 10,570 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 89.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AON were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 54.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in AON by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.1% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $379.00 target price (down from $420.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on AON from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.56.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $345.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a one year low of $323.73 and a one year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

