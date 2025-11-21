Magnetar Financial LLC Grows Position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,947,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies comprises approximately 0.4% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.80% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $72,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14,575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,119,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,994 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,510,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,490 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 568.6% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,340,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 149.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,631,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,475.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,328,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

