Contrasting Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) & Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) and Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Pool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Leatt shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Pool shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of Leatt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pool and Leatt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pool 1 7 3 0 2.18 Leatt 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Pool presently has a consensus price target of $337.86, indicating a potential upside of 46.76%. Given Pool’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pool is more favorable than Leatt.

Pool has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leatt has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pool and Leatt”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pool $5.29 billion 1.62 $434.33 million $10.97 20.99 Leatt $44.03 million 1.39 -$2.20 million $0.36 27.31

Pool has higher revenue and earnings than Leatt. Pool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leatt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pool and Leatt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pool 7.77% 31.40% 11.43% Leatt 3.51% 4.90% 4.19%

Summary

Pool beats Leatt on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling. It also provides pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; irrigation and related products, such as irrigation system components, and professional turf care equipment and supplies; commercial products, including heaters, safety equipment, commercial decking equipment, and commercial pumps and filters. In addition, the company offers fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; and other pool construction and recreational products comprising discretionary recreational and related outdoor living products, such as grills and components for outdoor kitchens. It serves swimming pool remodelers and builders; specialty retailers that sell swimming pool supplies; swimming pool repair and service businesses; irrigation construction and landscape maintenance contractors; and commercial pool operators and pool contractors. Pool Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About Leatt

(Get Free Report)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides helmets for head and brain protection; and body armor products, including chest protectors, full upper body protectors, upper body protection vests, back protectors, knee braces, knee and elbow guards, off-road motorcycle boots, and mountain biking shoes. In addition, the company offers other products, parts, and accessories, such as goggles; toolbelt, duffel, gear, helmet bags, hats, and hydration kits; casual clothing, caps, and sunglasses; and apparel that comprises suits, jackets, jerseys, pants, shorts, socks, and gloves, as well as aftermarket support products. Further, it acts as the original equipment manufacturer for personal protective equipment sold by other brands. The company's products are used by riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. It sells its products to customers through a network of distributors and retailers; and direct to end consumers through digital channels and online store at leatt.com. The company was formerly known as Treadzone, Inc. and changed its name to Leatt Corporation in May 2005. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.