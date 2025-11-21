Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Shares Down 9.6% – What’s Next?

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.30 and last traded at GBX 73.80. 4,733,644 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 2,203,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dr. Martens presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,000.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27. The company has a market cap of £702.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.30, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.31.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dr. Martens

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Ije Nwokori sold 298,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total value of £268,807.50. Also, insider Giles Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 91, for a total value of £27,300. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 136,960 shares of company stock valued at $12,460,163 and sold 434,460 shares valued at $39,131,400. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

Featured Stories

