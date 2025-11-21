Andrew Lo Sells 55,000 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2025

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIOGet Free Report) Director Andrew Lo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $3,612,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,797.27. The trade was a 52.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 17th, Andrew Lo sold 40,599 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total transaction of $2,706,735.33.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $64.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.39.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4318.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.37.

Read Our Latest Report on BridgeBio Pharma

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.