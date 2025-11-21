Andrew Lo Sells 55,000 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Lo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $3,612,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,797.27. The trade was a 52.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Andrew Lo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 17th, Andrew Lo sold 40,599 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total transaction of $2,706,735.33.
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 1.4%
NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $64.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.37.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
