Andrew Lo Sells 55,000 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Lo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $3,612,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,797.27. The trade was a 52.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

On Monday, November 17th, Andrew Lo sold 40,599 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total transaction of $2,706,735.33.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $64.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4318.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.37.

Read Our Latest Report on BridgeBio Pharma

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.