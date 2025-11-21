Power Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Power Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 655.4% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8%

IVW opened at $117.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $126.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.55. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

