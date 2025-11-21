Power Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,712 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Power Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,919,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $101.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $109.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.34.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

