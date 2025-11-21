The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,472,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 364,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Walt Disney worth $678,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,353,607,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Walt Disney by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,904,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $854,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,450 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,993,000 after buying an additional 2,578,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $102.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $183.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

