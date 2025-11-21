GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of GE Vernova worth $437,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV stock opened at $558.94 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $677.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 91.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $596.92 and a 200-day moving average of $561.26.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $654.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “sell” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

