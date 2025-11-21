American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of American Tower worth $313,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in American Tower by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:AMT opened at $179.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.23 and a 200-day moving average of $204.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $234.33.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 108.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.44.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. The trade was a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

