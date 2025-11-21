Swiss National Bank Acquires 82,500 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Automatic Data Processing worth $379,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 63.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $249.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.18 and a 52-week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

