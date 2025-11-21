Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Accenture worth $566,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,042,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,331,000 after buying an additional 147,931 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,998,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,689,659,000 after buying an additional 56,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 63.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,793,889,000 after buying an additional 3,490,569 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,637,640,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $241.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,888.12. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

