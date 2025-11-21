Zacks Research Has Positive View of Glaukos FY2025 Earnings

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glaukos in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.86) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.92). Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Glaukos from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price objective on Glaukos in a report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho set a $130.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.08.

Glaukos Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of GKOS opened at $95.26 on Friday. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.32.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.The firm had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 19,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,940. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.8% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 87.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after buying an additional 171,163 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,418,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.