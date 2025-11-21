James Cox Sells 11,275 Shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James Cox sold 11,275 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $222,568.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 333,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,824.42. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $20.73 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 61.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Clearwater Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CWAN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Cim LLC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 66,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 74,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

