Michael Rucker Sells 10,478 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Stock

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) Director Michael Rucker sold 10,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $240,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 59,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,323. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm had revenue of $492.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter worth $83,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

