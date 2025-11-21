Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for KBR Earnings

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KBR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.87. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KBR’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of KBR opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. KBR has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 75.2% in the third quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in KBR in the third quarter worth $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of KBR by 101,600.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.5% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 97,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

