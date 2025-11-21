Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 33,315.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,909,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,643,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852,949 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,340,000 after buying an additional 1,694,290 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,273,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American International Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,341,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,986,000 after buying an additional 600,629 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 0.0%

AIG opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.88.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American International Group from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIG

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.