Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $251,000 Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 1.0% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 160.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DINO. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 3.5%

DINO opened at $52.18 on Friday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.43 and a beta of 0.99.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.HF Sinclair’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

