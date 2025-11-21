PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 662.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Ally Financial had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,184,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,294.58. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

