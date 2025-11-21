KBC Group NV Sells 1,025 Shares of Maximus, Inc. $MMS

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Maximus were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 84.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Maximus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $2,115,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Maximus by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of MMS stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Maximus had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,610 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $146,284.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,336.88. This trade represents a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMS. Weiss Ratings upgraded Maximus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Maximus

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.