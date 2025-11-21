AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,407 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $101,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 20.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 45,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. M.D. Sass LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 366,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 44,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 289,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 103.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,211.30. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

AME opened at $189.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $204.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

