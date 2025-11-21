Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 380 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 350.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $465.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.96.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $312.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.09 and a 1-year high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

