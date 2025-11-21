Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 33,573 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,573 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE TMO opened at $572.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $534.91 and a 200-day moving average of $471.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total value of $2,756,919.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,480 shares in the company, valued at $13,956,981.60. This trade represents a 16.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $23,947,352 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.