Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/17/2025 – ServiceNow was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2025 – ServiceNow was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2025 – ServiceNow was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2025 – ServiceNow was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2025 – ServiceNow was given a new $1,250.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

10/30/2025 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – ServiceNow had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $1,200.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – ServiceNow had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $1,150.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,234.00 to $1,253.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – ServiceNow was given a new $1,150.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

10/30/2025 – ServiceNow was given a new $1,315.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – ServiceNow was given a new $1,150.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

10/30/2025 – ServiceNow had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $1,093.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,210.00 to $1,225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – ServiceNow was given a new $1,275.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

10/30/2025 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,225.00 to $1,275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – ServiceNow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $1,250.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,020.00 to $1,075.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – ServiceNow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $1,120.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,160.00 to $1,150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – ServiceNow had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $1,200.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2025 – ServiceNow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/18/2025 – ServiceNow was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/14/2025 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,100.00 to $1,075.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – ServiceNow was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – ServiceNow had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – ServiceNow had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/24/2025 – ServiceNow was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $1,250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,040.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,590.82. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.48, for a total transaction of $235,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,257,893.92. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,037. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

