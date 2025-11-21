Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $50.28 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,956 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 248,905 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Adobe by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 12.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,710 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $312.40 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.09 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.61. The company has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

