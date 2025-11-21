Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $321.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.10.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $280.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.78. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $302.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $282.97 per share, for a total transaction of $466,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,640. This trade represents a 15.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anil Bhatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total value of $253,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,900.80. This trade represents a 38.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 75.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.